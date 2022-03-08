Trudeau continues European talks in Latvia

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the leaders of three Baltic countries bordering Russia that Canada will stand with them to fight not only the Kremlin's war on Ukraine but its cyberattacks on their countries.

`

`You are literally on the front lines of this challenge with Russia,'' he said Tuesday in Riga, as he started his trip to Latvia with meetings with the leaders of three Baltic NATO allies as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its 13th day.



``Quite frankly, you have been living not just with the military threat, not just with the history of occupation â€¦ but also, the daily use of propaganda and disinformation to try and undermine the democracy and the values you have,'' he added, ``something that is right now being weaponized against Ukraine, but also used very actively in all democracies around the West.''



After a meeting with Latvian Prime Minister KriÅ¡jÄnis KariÅ†Å¡, Trudeau made the remarks in an expanded session via teleconference with their counterparts from Lithuania and Estonia.



Canada leads the NATO battlegroup which is part of NATO's long-standing deterrence efforts against Russia, a mission that taken on has new significance in light of the Russian invasion.



Defence Minister Anita Anand joined Trudeau for the meeting as a phalanx of cabinet ministers are fanning out across Europe during the prime minister's four-country whirlwind visit.