Trudeau discusses federal financial support programs
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed more details about some of the federal financial support programs to help people deal with the fallout of COVID-19.
Trudeau said residents will be able to start applying for the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit on April 6th.
Once the application is approved, funds will arrive via direct deposit in 3 – 5 days or a cheque will arrive by mail within 10 days.
The Prime Minister also stressed that Canadians can only qualify for either the CERB or the wage subsidy program.
We are expecting more details on the 75% wage subsidy from Finance Minister Bill Morneau later today.
Companies that are not publically funded and have lost 30 percent of their revenue due to the virus will be eligible.
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Business/Preparing for Good Friday Fish FryMatt Holmes Speaks with Karen Nicol - Owner of Lakeport Fish and Chips regarding Good Friday fish fry and impact COVID-19 is having on business
-
COVID-19 | Liberal Leader Urges Ontario Government to Help Long Term Workers/Fast Track Foreign Trained Health ProfessionalsMatt Holmes Speaks with Steven Del Duca - Ontario Liberal Leader regarding foreign trained health professionals and some help with equipment for long term care workers
-
COVID-19 | Niagara Parks Closes Remaining Outdoor Recreational AmenitiesMatt Holmes Speaks with David Adames - CEO Niagara Parks regarding more outdoor closures in Niagara