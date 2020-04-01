Trudeau discusses federal financial support programs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed more details about some of the federal financial support programs to help people deal with the fallout of COVID-19.

Trudeau said residents will be able to start applying for the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit on April 6th.

Once the application is approved, funds will arrive via direct deposit in 3 – 5 days or a cheque will arrive by mail within 10 days.

The Prime Minister also stressed that Canadians can only qualify for either the CERB or the wage subsidy program.

We are expecting more details on the 75% wage subsidy from Finance Minister Bill Morneau later today.

Companies that are not publically funded and have lost 30 percent of their revenue due to the virus will be eligible.