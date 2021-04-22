Trudeau expected to update greenhouse gas emissions reduction target for Earth Day

Prime Minster Justin Trudeau is expected to announce the next steps in Canada's goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

He will be taking part in a two-day virtual climate change summit hosted by US President Joe Biden starting today.

Ahead of the summit, Japan has already announced plans to raise its reduction target to 46 percent, up from the previous goal of 26 percent.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has set a country-wide goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

Today is Earth Day.