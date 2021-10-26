Trudeau gives cabinet a major overhaul

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has given his cabinet a major overhaul as he gears up to rapidly deliver on his top priorities during his third term in office.

There are nine new faces in cabinet, while Trudeau has dropped three veterans and moved several senior ministers to new posts.

In one of the biggest moves, Harjit Sajjan, who was heavily criticized for his handling of sexual misconduct allegations in the military, is leaving defence to take up a new post in international development.

Anita Anand, who led the charge to procure vaccines during the pandemic, will take over at National Defence, becoming only the second woman to head that post.

Steven Guilbeault, a prominent environmentalist in Quebec before jumping into politics in 2019, is leaving Canadian Heritage to take over the environment portfolio from Jonathan Wilkinson, who is moving to natural resources.

Jean-Yves Duclos moves from head of the Treasury Board to the health portfolio.

Marc Garneau, Bardish Chagger and Jim Carr have been dropped from cabinet, with Melanie Joly taking over from Garneau as foreign affairs minister.

Former broadcaster and Toronto M-P Marci Ien is the new gender equality minister, Nova Scotia M-P Sean Fraser takes on the immigration post and Edmonton M-P Randy Boissonnault joins as tourism and associate finance minister.

Bill Blair will lead a new ministry of emergency preparedness and Marco Mendicino leaves Immigration to take over Blair's previous role at Public Safety.

Marc Miller is taking up Carolyn Bennett's former post at Crown-Indigenous Relations, while former health minister Patty Hajdu (HY'-doo) takes over from Miller at Indigenous Services.

Bennett will lead a brand new ministry of mental health and addictions.



Chrystia Freeland, deputy prime minister and minister of finance

Omar Alghabra, minister of transport

Anita Anand, minister of national defence

Carolyn Bennett, minister of mental health and addictions and associate minister of health

Marie-Claude Bibeau, minister of agriculture and agri-food

Bill Blair, president of the Queen's Privy Council and minister of emergency preparedness

Randy Boissonnault, minister of tourism and associate minister of finance

Francois-Philippe Champagne, minister of innovation, science and industry

Jean-Yves Duclos, minister of health

Mona Fortier, president of the treasury board

Sean Fraser, minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship

Karina Gould, minister of families, children and social development

Steven Guilbeault, minister of environment and climate change

Patty Hajdu, minister of indigenous services and minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

Mark Holland, government House leader

Ahmed Hussen, minister of housing and diversity and inclusion

Gudie Hutchings, minister of rural economic development

Marci Ien, minister for women, gender equality and youth

Helena Jaczek, minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

Melanie Joly, minister of foreign affairs

Kamal Khera, minister of seniors

David Lametti, minister of justice and attorney general of Canada

Dominic LeBlanc, minister of intergovernmental affairs, infrastructure and communities

Diane Lebouthillier, minister of national revenue

Lawrence MacAulay, minister of veterans affairs and associate minister of national defence

Marco Mendicino, minister of public safety

Marc Miller, minister of Crown-Indigenous relations

Joyce Murray, minister of fisheries, oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Mary Ng, minister of international trade, export promotion, small business and economic development

Seamus O'Regan, minister of labour

Ginette Petitpas Taylor, minister of official languages and minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Carla Qualtrough, minister of employment, workforce development and disability inclusion

Pablo Rodriguez, minister of Canadian heritage

Harjit Sajjan, minister of international development and minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

Pascale St-Onge, minister of sport and minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

Filomena Tassi, minister of public services and procurement

Dan Vandal, minister of northern affairs, minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

Jonathan Wilkinson, minister of natural resources

