Trudeau gives cabinet a major overhaul
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has given his cabinet a major overhaul as he gears up to rapidly deliver on his top priorities during his third term in office.
There are nine new faces in cabinet, while Trudeau has dropped three veterans and moved several senior ministers to new posts.
In one of the biggest moves, Harjit Sajjan, who was heavily criticized for his handling of sexual misconduct allegations in the military, is leaving defence to take up a new post in international development.
Anita Anand, who led the charge to procure vaccines during the pandemic, will take over at National Defence, becoming only the second woman to head that post.
Steven Guilbeault, a prominent environmentalist in Quebec before jumping into politics in 2019, is leaving Canadian Heritage to take over the environment portfolio from Jonathan Wilkinson, who is moving to natural resources.
Jean-Yves Duclos moves from head of the Treasury Board to the health portfolio.
Marc Garneau, Bardish Chagger and Jim Carr have been dropped from cabinet, with Melanie Joly taking over from Garneau as foreign affairs minister.
Former broadcaster and Toronto M-P Marci Ien is the new gender equality minister, Nova Scotia M-P Sean Fraser takes on the immigration post and Edmonton M-P Randy Boissonnault joins as tourism and associate finance minister.
Bill Blair will lead a new ministry of emergency preparedness and Marco Mendicino leaves Immigration to take over Blair's previous role at Public Safety.
Marc Miller is taking up Carolyn Bennett's former post at Crown-Indigenous Relations, while former health minister Patty Hajdu (HY'-doo) takes over from Miller at Indigenous Services.
Bennett will lead a brand new ministry of mental health and addictions.
Chrystia Freeland, deputy prime minister and minister of finance
Omar Alghabra, minister of transport
Anita Anand, minister of national defence
Carolyn Bennett, minister of mental health and addictions and associate minister of health
Marie-Claude Bibeau, minister of agriculture and agri-food
Bill Blair, president of the Queen's Privy Council and minister of emergency preparedness
Randy Boissonnault, minister of tourism and associate minister of finance
Francois-Philippe Champagne, minister of innovation, science and industry
Jean-Yves Duclos, minister of health
Mona Fortier, president of the treasury board
Sean Fraser, minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship
Karina Gould, minister of families, children and social development
Steven Guilbeault, minister of environment and climate change
Patty Hajdu, minister of indigenous services and minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario
Mark Holland, government House leader
Ahmed Hussen, minister of housing and diversity and inclusion
Gudie Hutchings, minister of rural economic development
Marci Ien, minister for women, gender equality and youth
Helena Jaczek, minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario
Melanie Joly, minister of foreign affairs
Kamal Khera, minister of seniors
David Lametti, minister of justice and attorney general of Canada
Dominic LeBlanc, minister of intergovernmental affairs, infrastructure and communities
Diane Lebouthillier, minister of national revenue
Lawrence MacAulay, minister of veterans affairs and associate minister of national defence
Marco Mendicino, minister of public safety
Marc Miller, minister of Crown-Indigenous relations
Joyce Murray, minister of fisheries, oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard
Mary Ng, minister of international trade, export promotion, small business and economic development
Seamus O'Regan, minister of labour
Ginette Petitpas Taylor, minister of official languages and minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency
Carla Qualtrough, minister of employment, workforce development and disability inclusion
Pablo Rodriguez, minister of Canadian heritage
Harjit Sajjan, minister of international development and minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada
Pascale St-Onge, minister of sport and minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec
Filomena Tassi, minister of public services and procurement
Dan Vandal, minister of northern affairs, minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency
Jonathan Wilkinson, minister of natural resources
-
AM Roundtable - Brett Boake and Alex DigenisAM Roundtable - Brett Boake and Alex Digenis
-
COVID-19 UPDATE FOR OCT 26 - DR. KARIM ALIWhat is Antimicrobial Stewardship? What are the advancements in covid treatments? Are the tools to end the pandemic are at our disposal? Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.
-
NOTL Ghost Tours with David GreenTim talks to comedian and performer David Green about Niagara On The Lake's haunted history