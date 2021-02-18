Trudeau government is bringing in its justice reform agenda
The Trudeau government is bringing in its justice reform agenda.
It intends the remove mandatory minimum penalties for drug offences and some gun-related crimes.
The government says the penalties do not make Canadians safer, and unfairly affect Indigenous and Black offenders.
The legislation would also allow for greater use of conditional sentences -- such as house arrest, counselling or treatment -- for people who do not pose a threat to public safety.
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the current criminal justice system does more harm than good, often putting young racialized Canadians on the wrong path.
