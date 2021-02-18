The Trudeau government is bringing in its justice reform agenda.

It intends the remove mandatory minimum penalties for drug offences and some gun-related crimes.

The government says the penalties do not make Canadians safer, and unfairly affect Indigenous and Black offenders.

The legislation would also allow for greater use of conditional sentences -- such as house arrest, counselling or treatment -- for people who do not pose a threat to public safety.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the current criminal justice system does more harm than good, often putting young racialized Canadians on the wrong path.