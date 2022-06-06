Trudeau heading to Summit of the Americas

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to California this week for the Summit of the Americas -- and experts say Canada won't be just a bystander when migration tops the agenda.



As pandemic concerns recede and the U-S wrestles once again with the migratory tide at its southern border, they say the Canadian approach to immigration offers helpful lessons.



The U-S-Mexico border is also not as far away as geography might suggest: Border Patrol agents have recently encountered illegal migrants as far north as Maine trying to make their way further north.



The summit in Los Angeles, which Trudeau joins Wednesday, will explore the underlying political, economic and social causes of northward migration in the first place.



Trudeau stops in Colorado Springs, Colorado tomorrow to meet commanders and military officials from Norad, the joint-command continental defence system that's awaiting a long-needed upgrade.



Also attending the summit will be Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, who is scheduled to meet with U-S Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard.