Trudeau heads to UN Assembley to discuss climate crisis

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed today to the U-N General Assembly, which some say will be a moment of reckoning for countries when it comes to their climate commitments.



Catherine Abreu, founder and executive director of the climate group Destination Zero, says U-N Secretary General Antonio Guterres wants to hold leaders accountable.



Abreu says she expects Canada will be asked to reconcile its emissions reduction targets with the fact it remains a major fossil fuel producer.



The climate crisis will be just one of many challenges facing the U-N this week.



The war in Ukraine grinds on, political instability is rampant and the effort to meet 17 ambitious sustainable development goals by 2030 has been backsliding.



Trudeau himself has also touched off fresh international intrigue, saying Canada has ``credible allegations'' that link India's government to the deadly shooting this past June of a Sikh leader in British Columbia.