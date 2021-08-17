Trudeau highlights federal budget's promise to introduce $10-a-day child care
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is highlighting his party's pledge to introduce $10-a-day child care.
Speaking in Markham, Ont., Trudeau says the pandemic has made it clear that without affordable child care, parents - especially women - can't work.
The Liberals have promised to reduce average fees for child care by 50 per cent in the next year and introduce child care that would cost an average of $10 per day within five years at a cost of $30 billion.
Trudeau trumpeted the child-care deals the government signed before the election call with eight provinces and territories, Ontario and Alberta being notable exceptions, and contrasted his plan with that of the Conservatives.
He says Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole wants to erase the Liberals' progress.
The Tory platform says the party would scrap those deals in favour of a refundable tax credit of between $4,500 and $6,000 per child, aiming to cover up to 75 per cent of child-care costs for low-income families.
-
COVID-19 UPDATE FOR AUG 17 - DR. KARIM ALIYounger children may be more likely to transmit COVID-19, study says. Dr Ali comments on this. Delta Variant numbers continue to surge, the doctor stressing the importance of being vaccinated. Steph Vivier talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness
-
ROUNDTABLE Mike Balsom and Karl DockstaderROUNDTABLE Mike Balsom and Karl Dockstader
-
Niagara College will require students, employees and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19Steph talks to Pam Skinner, senior vice president, College Operations. Students, employees, contractors and those visiting a Niagara College campus for college business will be required to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated or have received a first dose of a Health Canada or World Health Organization (WHO) approved vaccine by September 7, and a second dose/full vaccination by October 18.