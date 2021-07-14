Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is shrugging off renewed international calls to re-open Canada's border to international travel.

Trudeau says Canadians don't want to go back into lockdowns again that could result from re-opening too quickly.

A coalition of frustrated legislators from across the U-S Midwest is formally asking the White House and Ottawa to re-open the border to fully vaccinated travellers.

France has opened its borders to Canadian tourists and is also calling on Canada re-open to the French.

Travel restrictions at the border have been extended on a monthly basis for more than a year, and are currently set to expire in one week.