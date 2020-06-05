Trudeau joins anti-racism protest on Parliament Hill

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived at an anti-racism protest in Ottawa.

It's one of multiple events in Canada today, following days of demonstrations against racism and police brutality in numerous American cities.

The prime minister knelt on the ground at one point in solidarity with the anti-racism demonstrators gathered on Parliament Hill.

He also clapped and nodded his head when a speaker said that everyone must choose to be either ``a racist or an anti-racist.''

Some in the crowd urged him to stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump.