Trudeau learned about Bernardo's transfer the day it happened

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says he learned about Paul Bernardo's prison transfer of the day it happened -- a day earlier than Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino.



The confirmation came as Conservatives called for Mendicino's resignation over his office's handling of the information the convicted killer and serial rapist was being moved out of maximum-security prison.



While his office was informed about the possibility of the transfer to a medium-security institution nearly three months before it happened, Mendicino says he found out about it the day after Bernardo was moved.



A spokesperson for Trudeau says a staffer in his office was alerted by the Privy Council Office in March that the transfer was a possibility, adding inquiries and requests for information were immediately made to the public safety minister's office.



Calls for Mendicino's resignation dominated the House of Commons question period on Wednesday, with Mendicino saying ``corrective steps'' have been taken to prevent a similar situation from happening again.



Mendicino's first public response came on June 2nd, when he called the decision by the correctional service ``shocking and incomprehensible.''