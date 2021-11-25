Trudeau Liberals outline new plan to offer $300/week for workers impacted by lockdowns
The Trudeau Liberals have outlined their latest aid package for an economy recovering from COVID-19.
They're proposing targeted support to severely affected businesses, locked-down workers, and extra weeks of benefits that expired just days ago.
The Liberals are proposing to offer $300/week to workers who find themselves off the job because of a ``COVID-19-related public health lockdown in their region'' between now and the spring.
Those payments would be retroactive to October 24th when the Liberals let a pandemic-era benefit for the unemployed expire.
But the payments will not be available to people out of work for failing to abide by a workplace vaccine mandate.
-
-
AM Roundtable - Cara Krezek and Jeff WallisAM Roundtable - Cara Krezek and Jeff Wallis
-
Legal Stories of the WeekNiagara man caught in online sting to expose predators convicted of threatening vigilante. 13-year-old Welland robber gets sage advice from judge. Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Wednesday to discuss the legal stories of the week.