Trudeau Liberals outline new plan to offer $300/week for workers impacted by lockdowns

The Trudeau Liberals have outlined their latest aid package for an economy recovering from COVID-19.

They're proposing targeted support to severely affected businesses, locked-down workers, and extra weeks of benefits that expired just days ago.

The Liberals are proposing to offer $300/week to workers who find themselves off the job because of a ``COVID-19-related public health lockdown in their region'' between now and the spring.

Those payments would be retroactive to October 24th when the Liberals let a pandemic-era benefit for the unemployed expire.

But the payments will not be available to people out of work for failing to abide by a workplace vaccine mandate.