Trudeau makes 'specific commitments' to NWT during weekend meeting in Edmonton

After saying she was angry Northerners don't receive the same services from the federal government as people in the rest of Canada, Northwest Territories Premier Caroline Cochrane says the prime minister made ``specific commitments'' to address the issue this weekend when they met to discuss firefighting efforts.



Cochrane says in a social media post following her meeting with Justin Trudeau in Edmonton on Saturday that she thanked him for the federal support the territory has received.



She says Trudeau made several commitments, which included speeding up the Employment Insurance process for territorial residents and providing an advance to aid with cash flow.



Cochrane says he also committed to collaborating with the territory on plans for possible air evacuations of communities without road access.