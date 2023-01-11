Trudeau meets with Mexico's president on final day of North American summit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to meet one-on-one with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador today as he wraps up his time at the North American Leaders' Summit.



Trudeau begins the day with a keynote speech on the relationship between Canada and Mexico, easily the most overlooked bilateral dynamic on a continent far more seized with relations that involve the United States.



The two leaders are to sign a declaration on Indigenous co-operation before Trudeau holds a news conference before departing for Ottawa.



If Tuesday was any indication, the afternoon schedule may need to be flexible.



Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden stared at their feet as the famously long-winded Lopez Obrador spent nearly 30 minutes answering a single question during a marathon news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City.



Speaking entirely in Spanish, he acknowledged at one point that he'd been talking for too long and when he was done, Biden wasted no time wrapping things up.