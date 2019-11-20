Trudeau names new cabinet
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is naming a new cabinet that both highlights Liberal campaign priorities and tries to address concerns raised by his rivals.
Chrystia Freeland, who gained a high profile as foreign-affairs minister, is turning mainly to domestic problems as minister of intergovernmental affairs as Trudeau grapples with strong opposition from some western premiers and rising nationalist sentiment in Quebec.
She is also taking on the title of deputy prime minister, a symbol of the key role she plays in the Liberal government.
Francois-Philippe Champagne is succeeding her as foreign minister, while Finance Minister Bill Morneau is staying in his job.
There are now 37 members of cabinet, including Trudeau, up from 35.
Trudeau has also appointed Manitoba Liberal MP Jim Carr, who was most recently the international trade minister, to be a special representative for the Prairies.
5:30 Roundtable with Cindy Goldrick and Carlos Garcia
Matt and the panel talk about the stories of the day.
Graffiti vandals have struck again in downtown St. Catharines
They've tagged glass window panes, brick, stucco, concrete walls, cars and even trees. Matt talks to Tisha Polocko, Downtown BIA.
New CSA Research Finds Canadian Employers Can Do More to Address Workplace Fatigue
With unprecedented levels of workplace fatigue attributed to modern day work, a national standard could help address the issue and improve workplaces in Canada. Matt talks to Doug Morton, Director of Government Relations for CSA Group.