Trudeau offers sovereignty bonds to support Ukraine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is imposing sanctions on 35 more Russians and issuing bonds that individuals can buy to support the Ukrainian government.



Trudeau says the group being sanctioned includes leaders with Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom and six energy sector entities.



The five-year Ukraine Sovereignty Bonds are to be offered to investors through Canadian banks and the money will be channelled directly to Ukraine through the International Monetary Fund.



The prime minister is in Winnipeg, where the Congress of Ukrainian Canadians is holding a three-day meeting.



He's also likely to hear a request from the Manitoba government for more money to help Ukrainians who are fleeing the war.



Premier Heather Stefanson says Manitoba is happy to have welcomed almost 12,000 Ukrainians since the Russian invasion began last February.