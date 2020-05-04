Trudeau pledges $850 million to global fight against COVID-19
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a pledge of $850 million during a COVID-19 video-conference summit this morning.
The European Union organized the pledge drive and Trudeau praised the effort, saying this is truly a moment for global leadership.
The money pledged will be channelled to recognized global health organizations.
It will fund research into a COVID-19 vaccine and develop treatments and better tests.
