Trudeau: police video of aboriginal chief arrest shocking
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says police dashcam video of the violent arrest of a Canadian aboriginal chief is shocking and not an isolated incident.
The arrest has received attention in Canada as a backlash against racism grows in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee to his neck.
The 12-minute police video shows an officer charging at Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam with his arm and elbow up as he tackles him to the ground before punching him.
BREAKING NEWS: Dash-cam footage obtained by CTV News shows Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam getting tackled by Wood Buffalo RCMP officers, then punched in the head and put in a choke-hold. #cdnpoli #RCMP pic.twitter.com/NKJeapPzDN— Rosa Hwang (@journorosa) June 12, 2020
