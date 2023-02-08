Trudeau presents health-care funding plan to premiers

The federal government has presented a new health-care funding offer that would see Ottawa shift 196-billiondollars to the provinces and territories over the next 10 years.



The money would come in exchange for commitments to massively upgrade health-care data collection and digital medical records.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau laid out the proposal to the premiers yesterday at a meeting in Ottawa.



The premiers say the offer will increase the federal share of health care costs to 24 per cent next year, far short of the 35 per cent the provinces and territories were demanding.



Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, who chairs the premiers' group, calls the offer disappointing.



But, most premiers appeared ready to accept the offer even as they promised the health-care talks are not over.



Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he sees it as a starting point, and -- quote -- ``a down payment on further discussions.''