Trudeau pushes back on border closures following Progressive Conservative ad
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says finger-pointing won't help Ontarians as the province grapples with the third wave of COVID-19.
Trudeau made the comment in response to an ad issued Thursday by Ontario's Progressive Conservative Party, which accuses him of failing to appropriately restrict travel into the province.
The prime minister says Ottawa is willing to work with Ontario on further limiting the number of people allowed to enter the province.
But he says Premier Doug Ford has yet to follow up on a request for tighter rules made last week.
Trudeau says he has offered to impose stricter limits on temporary foreign workers and agricultural workers, on compassionate exceptions and on international students, noting Ontario approved the arrival of 30,000 international students over the last month.
Ford's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
-
ROUNDTABLE Glen McCann and Jeff WallaceROUNDTABLE Glen McCann and Jeff Wallace
-
No Chlorine shortage for us, but there may be other shortagesTim talks with Joel Durkson from Total Pro Pools Inc. on pool season and chlorine shortage happening in the U.S., we in Niagara may have other shortages
-
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! Pop Life airing Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. ET and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel. This week watching: *Wrath of Man (theatres this week, on digital May 25) *Eat Wheaties! (VOD) *Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street (VOD/Digital) *A Bump Along the Way (VOD/Digital)