Trudeau pushes back on border closures following Progressive Conservative ad

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says finger-pointing won't help Ontarians as the province grapples with the third wave of COVID-19.

Trudeau made the comment in response to an ad issued Thursday by Ontario's Progressive Conservative Party, which accuses him of failing to appropriately restrict travel into the province.

The prime minister says Ottawa is willing to work with Ontario on further limiting the number of people allowed to enter the province.

But he says Premier Doug Ford has yet to follow up on a request for tighter rules made last week.

Trudeau says he has offered to impose stricter limits on temporary foreign workers and agricultural workers, on compassionate exceptions and on international students, noting Ontario approved the arrival of 30,000 international students over the last month.

Ford's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



