Trudeau questioned about American directive to stop shipping masks to Canada

One of the major topics of discussion during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s daily address today involved concerning news from the US.

Manufacturer 3M says the White House has requested the company stop sending face masks to Canada and Latin America.

In a statement, company officials say, “There are, however, significant humanitarian implications of ceasing respirator supplies to healthcare workers in Canada and Latin America, where we are a critical supplier of respirators”

Trudeau responded to several questions about the issue.

“The level of integration between our economies goes both ways across the border. That we are receiving essential supplies from the United States, but the United States also received essential supplies and products and health care professionals from Canada every single day. I think of the thousands of nurses, for example, that cross the bridge in Windsor to work in the Detroit medical system every single day. These are things that Americans rely on and it would be a mistake to create blockages or reduce the amount of back and forth trade of essential goods and services, including medical goods, across our border. That is the point we are making very clearly to the American administration right now.”

Trudeau was asked if he has a call set up with Trump in the near future to discuss the issue. He did not answer.

He said he is confident the relationship between the two countries will hold strong and Canadians will not see an interruption in the supply chain in either direction.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Forces will be helping the people of Quebec.

Trudeau confirmed troops are being dispatched to the province that has been ravaged by COVID-19, however he did not give an exact number.

So far, Quebec is reporting the most confirmed cases of COVID-19: 5,518.

By comparison, Ontario is reporting the second highest number at 3,255.

During his address, Trudeau also noted the supplemented GST credit payments will now be arriving this month, instead of in May.

Every qualifying adult will receive up to $300 with an additional $150 for each child.

Trudeau also announced a new agreement with Amazon Canada to help distribute medical supplies across the country.

The federal government will be donating $100 million to help meet urgent food needs across the country. Groups receiving the funding include Food Banks Canada, The Breakfast Club of Canada, and The Salvation Army.

Trudeau will also be hosting a video conference with Dr. Theresa Tam on Sunday to focus on answering questions from kids.