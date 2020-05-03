Trudeau resumes COVID-19 briefings today

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will resume his COVID-19 briefings to the nation today after taking a rare day off from the daily routine on Saturday.

With clear evidence of the pandemic curve flattening in Canada, some provinces have already begun relaxing certain lockdown restrictions, with others, including hardest hit Ontario and Quebec, set to do so on Monday.

All are taking a cautious approach, maintaining physical distancing rules as the steps for reopening for business are phased in over weeks or months to try to guard against a second wave of infections.

Canada's top public health official, Dr. Theresa Tam, said in a press release yesterday that by following public health recommendations, we have collectively brought down the rate of infection. ``We are flattening the curve,'' she wrote.

Tam added that while there is reason for cautious optimism, everyone must remain aware of their duty to protect one another in the weeks ahead, especially those at greatest risk.

Public health officials reported another 175 COVID-19 related deaths in Canada yesterday, pushing the total to 3,566. The overall number of coronavirus cases stood at 56,714, which was an increase of 1,653 over 24 hours.