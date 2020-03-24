Trudeau's address set for 11:15 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will address the public again this morning.

He'll be stepping up to the podium at Rideau Cottage this morning at 11:15 a.m.

During yesterday's address he took a tough tone with people who still refuse to practice social distancing, "We've all seen the pictures online of people who seem to think they're invincible. Well, you're not. Enough is enough. Go home and stay home."

Trudeau also spoke with provincial and territorial leaders last evening to discuss the Emergencies Act.

If invoked, the Act would give the federal government extraordinary powers.

However, government officials have repeatedly insisted the Act should be used as a last resort.