Trudeau say everything is on the table to end border blockades

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the anti-vaccinate mandate protests and border blockades must and will end.

He says our border with the U-S cannot remain closed and that everything is on the table to end this unlawful activity.

Meanwhile, traffic still isn't moving across the Ambassador Bridge m Detroit into Windsor, Ontario despite Premier Doug Ford declaring a state of emergency and threatening protesters with massive fines and jail time.

Ford says he will enact orders that make it ``crystal clear'' that it's illegal to block and impede the movement of goods, people and services at international border crossings,, major highways, airports, ports, bridges and railways.

The premier says illegal occupations in Windsor and downtown Ottawa by people trying to force their political agenda through disruption, intimidation and chaos must end.