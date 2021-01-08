Trudeau says Canada will have enough vaccine for everyone by September

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is confident that Canada will have enough vaccine by September for everyone who wishes to be inoculated.

Trudeau says Ottawa is on track to deliver about 1.3-million doses of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines by the end of January, with quantities scaling up in February.

Major-General Dany Fortin, the military commander leading vaccine logistics in Canada, says Pfizer has updated its guidelines for transporting vaccine doses in a thawed state, which means more options for more delivery sites and smaller amounts.