Trudeau says government is working with Indigenous groups to raise and lower flag on Remembrance Day

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is confident that a ``solution'' can be reached to allow Canada to honour its war dead on Remembrance Day by lowering the flag to half-staff.

Speaking at a news conference from climate talks in Glasgow, the prime minister says the government is working closely with Indigenous groups to find ways to raise then lower the flag to half-staff on Nov. 11.

The flag has been flying at half-staff at federal buildings since late May, after the location of what are believed to be hundreds of unmarked graves at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

Trudeau has suggested it would be up to Indigenous people to determine when to hoist it again.

Today, Trudeau gave his strongest indication yet that the national flag could be raised and then lowered again on Remembrance Day, saying honouring Canadians who sacrificed their lives is important and he is confident the talks would come up with the ``right solution.''

Traditionally the flag is lowered to half-staff on Remembrance Day to pay tribute to veterans and Canada's war dead.

