Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government plans to take a phased approach to welcoming back international visitors as pandemic restrictions loosen.

Trudeau says he expects high interest from overseas travellers who wish to come to Canada because of vaccination uptake rates and case counts that are better than peer countries.

He says anyone coming to Canada needs to be fully vaccinated before arriving because the country can't risk another wave of COVID-19.

A fourth wave would be devastating to businesses and the morale of the country, Trudeau says.

He adds that the government is looking at ways to start welcoming back visitors from abroad as case counts come down at home, in the United States and elsewhere around the world.

Trudeau made the comments today during a virtual appearance at an event hosted by the St. John's Board of Trade, where he was pressed on ways to help the country's hard-hit tourism sector.

