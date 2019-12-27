Trudeau says he hasn't ruled out approving massive oilsands project in 2020

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he hasn't ruled out approving a massive oilsands project in 2020, despite warnings that the project will make it impossible for Canada to reach a major emissions target.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, Trudeau says he's not going to speculate on the outcome of the approval process for the Teck Frontier mine north of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

A joint federal-provincial review panel noted in July that the project will be a significant producer of greenhouse gases.

The panel said the project would likely make it harder for Canada to meet both its 2030 targets under the Paris climate-change agreement, and its loftier 2050 goals.