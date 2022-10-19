Trudeau says he will guarantee that Canada will meet its emissions targets, this time

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he guarantees Canada will meet its latest climate target because there is a plan that shows how to get there.



Canada has set its sights on eight different greenhouse gas emissions targets since 1988.



Six of them have now come and gone without the country coming anywhere close to meeting them.



The next target, set for 2030, requires Canada to get emissions to 55 to 60 per cent of what they were in 2005.



Meeting it would mean cutting about 23-million tonnes of emissions per year -- the equivalent of taking five-million passenger cars off the road every 12 months.



In a question-and-answer session at the Canadian Climate Institute's conference in Ottawa yesterday, Trudeau said every previous plan was based on targets.



He says Canada's Emissions Reduction Plan, published in March, provides a road map all the way to the new target established last year.