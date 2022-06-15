Trudeau says it was unacceptable that Canadian representatives attended party at Russian Embassy

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it was ``absolutely unacceptable'' that any Canadian representative attended a party last week at the Russian Embassy in Ottawa.



The Globe and Mail reported on Sunday that Yasemin Heinbecker, the deputy chief of protocol at Global Affairs Canada, attended a party at the embassy last Friday to celebrate Russia Day.



Interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen says she hopes Trudeau apologized to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.



Trudeau says he spoke by telephone with Zelenskyy for 45-minutes yesterday about Canada's support for the embattled country, and the issue didn't come up.



Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says she didn't know Heinbecker was attending the party and she never would have approved it.



Joly says she had a ``tough conversation'' with her staff and deputy minister on Monday, and that she has also spoken with her Ukrainian counterpart.