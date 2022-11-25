Trudeau says Ottawa police had no plan to end convoy protest

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he was ``absolutely serene and confident'' in his decision to invoke the Emergencies Act.



Trudeau is the final witness to testify at the inquiry investigating his government's use of the act to clear blockades in Ottawa and at several border crossings.



He says he made the right decision, painting a picture of Canada teetering on the edge of violence during the convoy protests.

Trudeau says there was a ``disconnect'' between messages his aides were seeing about the protest on social media and the ``assurances'' coming from Ottawa police and other authorities.

Trudeau also told the inquiry that Governor General Mary Simon was getting ``bombarded'' with calls from protesters demanding that she fire him and install some form of committee with the protesters to lead the government instead.