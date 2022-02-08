Trudeau says protests are not the way to get through pandemic

There was an emergency debate in the House of Commons Monday night about the ongoing truckers' protest in Ottawa.



N-D-P Leader Jagmeet Singh called for the debate, saying Canadians want answers about who is funding the demonstrations.



Conservative public safety critic Raquel Dancho accused the Trudeau government of using vaccination mandates as a ``wedge issue.''



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared in person for the first time, having been in isolation for over a week after testing positive for COVID-19.



He told the House ``this pandemic has sucked for all Canadians'' and everyone is tired of COVID, but that blockading our economy, our democracy and citizens' living their daily lives isn't the way to get through it.



He said his staff has been in contact with the provincial and municipal levels of government and stands ready to offer Ottawa Police further help.