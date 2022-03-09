Trudeau speaks with Zelenskyy ahead of German meetings in Berlin

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today from Berlin ahead of his meetings with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as the NATO alliance continues to pressure Russia to end its invasion in Ukraine.



``Talked to my friend JustinTrudeau about UACA defense co-operation and how to increase sanctions pressure on Russia. Agreed on further diplomatic steps. Canada stands with Ukraine. We feel it every day,'' the Ukrainian leader said on Twitter on Wednesday.



It was Trudeau's first conversation with the Ukrainian leader in six days. Trudeau has praised Zelenskyy's resilience and leadership as his forces try to fend off an invasion by the largest military in Europe.



Their call came 14 days after Russian troops began pouring into Ukraine in an invasion the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights says has now killed more than 400 civilians.



On Tuesday, Zelenskyy released a new video showing him standing near the presidential offices in Kyiv in front of piles of sandbags, a few cars and a snow-dusted fir tree.



``Snow fell. It's that kind of springtime,'' he said, softly. ``You see, it's that kind of wartime, that kind of springtime. Harsh. But we will win. ''