Trudeau stands firm on border restrictions

The Prime Minister is standing firm on border restrictions.

Justin Trudeau says he won't be rushed to fully reopen the borders after they closed to all but essential traffic more than a year ago.

Some business groups and residents from both sides of the border have been calling for the reopening as tourist dependent communities continue to struggle.

Trudeau has suggested that 75 percent of Canadians will need to be vaccinated and daily case numbers need to continue trending downwards before he will considering easing the restrictions.

Currently, the closure is expected to continue until at least June 21st.