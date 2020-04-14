Trudeau talks tougher rules for returning travellers

Travellers returning to Canada from abroad will need to provide a ‘credible quarantine plan’ to authorities or they will be forced to quarantine in a hotel.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement during his daily address today. “If it is inadequate they will be required to quarantine in a hotel. Examples of things that could be inadequate, for example if their plan is to go stay in a place where there are many elderly family members at risk of COVID-19 or whether they don’t have a set destination if they have been outside the country for many years. We now have the authority to require them to self-isolate for two weeks in a quarantine location, like a hotel.”

The order goes into effect tonight at midnight.

When he was asked when measures may start to loosen he said it is going to be ‘weeks still.’ “As we start to open up we will be strategic and vigilant about what we are able to do in a very gradual way. In regards to the American border, we recognize travel restrictions are going to remain extremely important in terms of containing the spread of COVID-19 in Canada and we’re going to continue to work with the Americans and people around the world to ensure we continue with these restrictions.”

Trudeau was also asked when Canadian intelligence officials told him about the possibility of a pandemic.

He said the Incident Response Group started meeting in late January to talk about the COVID-19 threat and were ‘well coordinated’ with the Five Eyes allies.