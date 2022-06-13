Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time.



Trudeau says on Twitter today that he will be isolating and that he feels OK.



He says that is because he has been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.



Trudeau is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated, including with a booster dose, to protect themselves, others and the health-care system.



The prime minister recently returned to Canada from Los Angeles, where he attended the Summit of the Americas with other leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden.



Trudeau also tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of January after one of his children tested positive.

I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’ll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots. So, if you haven’t, get vaccinated - and if you can, get boosted. Let’s protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 13, 2022