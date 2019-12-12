Trudeau thanks Scheer `'deeply for his service to Canada'

There were tributes from fellow political leaders as Conservative leader Andrew Scheer announced he was stepping down after weeks of criticism over his party's performance in the October election.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he and Scheer, as well as the other parents in the House, shared the goal of wanting to improve things for their children.

Trudeau told the House he respects that deeply in Scheer.

He said few know the challenges and rewards of leading a diverse party like the Conservatives or the Liberals.

Trudeau concluded by thanking Scheer ``deeply for his service to Canada.'

New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh said he wanted to acknowledge the ``hard work'' that Scheer has put into his various roles.

Before leading the Conservatives, Scheer was Speaker of the House of Commons, the youngest person to hold the post.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford thanked Scheer for his work as leader of the federal Conservatives and for his service as the head of Her Majesty's Loyal Opposition.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, a former federal Conservative M-P and minister, said he wished ``Andrew all good things in the future.''

Several prominent Conservatives in the past few weeks have called outright for Scheer's resignation, or for him to re-apply for his job in a new leadership contest.

Having failed to win power in October, he faced a mandatory leadership review in April.

The party has asked former Conservative cabinet minister John Baird to conduct a review of the election.

Baird said today that work is not yet finished.

He says he looks forward to submitting his report when it is complete, and also thanked Scheer for his service as leader.