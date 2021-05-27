Trudeau to apologize to Italian-Canadians for Second World War internment

Canadians of Italian descent are due to get a formal apology from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today for internments during the Second World War.



Canada interned more than 600 people of Italian heritage and declared about 31,000 of them as "enemy aliens'' after Italy declared war against Canada in 1940.



Justice Minister David Lametti says none of those who were interned was ever convicted, and the internees weren't afforded due legal process.