Trudeau to highlight interest-free loans to help small business weather pandemic

While Canadian businesses wait for Parliament to approve a $73-billion wage subsidy program, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to highlight today another measure that will tide some companies over in the meantime.

At his daily briefing on the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, Trudeau is expected to draw attention to the Canada Emergency Business Account.

Under the program, the federal government is backing interest-free bank loans of up to $40,000 for small businesses and not-for-profit companies that have seen their revenues drop as the economy has deteriorated.

Qualifying companies must be able to demonstrate that they paid between $50,000 and $1 million in total payroll last year.

Canada's banks and credit unions began offering the loans on Thursday.

One-quarter of each loan will be forgivable if the remainder is paid off by the end of 2022.