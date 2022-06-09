Trudeau to meet with Biden, California governor on Day 2 of Summit of the Americas

It's an itinerary worthy of Hollywood: the governor of California, the man who runs Google and the president of the United States.



Day 2 at the Summit of the Americas is shaping up to be a busy one for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.



After he meets with President Joe Biden and holds a news conference with Gov. Gavin Newsom, Trudeau will take in the summit's first leader-level plenary.



He's also meeting with the president of Argentina before sitting down with Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company.



On Wednesday, Trudeau spent the day talking to Latin American and Caribbean leaders about helping their countries achieve their sustainable development goals.



Goldy Hyder, president and CEO of the Business Council of Canada, says today might be the day to put Canada's own needs on the table.