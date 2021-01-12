Trudeau to shuffle cabinet today

The Trudeau government is expected to see a small cabinet shuffle today.

Sources say Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains has told the Prime Minister that he will not run in the next federal election -- which could come as soon as the spring.

Bains' post is expected to be filled by Francois-Philippe Champagne, whose post at Global Affairs Canada will be taken up by Transport Minister Marc Garneau.

Toronto-area M-P Omar Alghabra is expected to be elevated to the transportation portfolio