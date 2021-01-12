Trudeau to shuffle cabinet today
The Trudeau government is expected to see a small cabinet shuffle today.
Sources say Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains has told the Prime Minister that he will not run in the next federal election -- which could come as soon as the spring.
Bains' post is expected to be filled by Francois-Philippe Champagne, whose post at Global Affairs Canada will be taken up by Transport Minister Marc Garneau.
Toronto-area M-P Omar Alghabra is expected to be elevated to the transportation portfolio
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEKTim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University. We learned that Canadian rock star, Neil Young, had sold a 50% interest in his catalogue of music. January is typically a time when people look to return Christmas gifts. Canadian unemployment rate for December rose slightly from 8.5% to 8.6%
-
View from the drive thru - Autocracy and I how learned to live in fearView from the drive thru - Autocracy and I how learned to live in fear
-
Mental Health Support Through the State of Emergency - Pathstone Mental HealthTim talks to Tara Kelly Clinical Manager of Pathstone Mental Health. Through Ontario’s State of Emergency Pathstone’s front line staff are here to support you.