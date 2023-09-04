Trudeau to sign strategic partnership with ASEAN trading bloc

Canada's status within the Indo-Pacific region is about to get a boost.



The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which is made up of 10 Indo-Pacific countries, is set to make Canada its latest strategic partner.



It's a symbolic gesture that recognizes Canada is expanding its presence in the region.



But it also reflects the work being done to advance a free-trade agreement between Canada and the bloc known as ASEAN.



Their partnership will be ratified when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Jakarta, Indonesia beginning tomorrow.



He will be joined by Canada's Trade Minister Mary Ng.



During his trip, Trudeau will meet with Indonesia's president to talk about climate change and food security.



The two leaders will also talk trade and the need to transition to a greener economy.



Wayne Farmer is the president of the Canada-ASEAN Business Council.



He says ASEAN believes they have a much deeper relationship with Canada now.



He says Trudeau's visit will be a little step in the right direction.