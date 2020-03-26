Trudeau to speak with other G20 leaders on COVID-19 impact

The Prime Minister will be talking with other world leaders today about the global impact of COVID-19.

Justin Trudeau will take part in a G20 video conference to discuss coordinating efforts to protect the global economy and slow the spread of the virus.

Yesterday, Trudeau announced the new Canada Emergency Response Benefit, a combination of two previously announced benefits, that will offer $2,000 per month for up to four months for anyone who had lost income due to the pandemic.

An application portal to apply for the CERB is expected to open early next month.

Trudeau has another address planned for 11:15 a.m. this morning.