Trudeau warned of Johnson & Johnson vaccine production challenges

Another COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer may be facing production problems.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government has been warned about production problems with Johnson & Johnson's newly approved vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson's subsidiary, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, has not yet provided a date for when vials will start arriving in Canada.

Canada has already pre-ordered 10 million doses of the one shot option.

Trudeau says, "As soon as we get confirmation of doses being sent to Canada, we will let everyone know."