Trudeau will not be meeting with protesters in Ottawa

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will neither meet with nor be intimidated by the convoy of Canadians he says spent the last few days harassing local businesses, waving Nazi flags and stealing food from the homeless.

Trudeau spoke to Canadians from isolation today after he tested positive for COVID-19.

But he says he only attends protests when he agrees with the cause, and not when demonstrators are expressing hateful rhetoric and engaging in violence.

Trudeau says every Canadian is sick of the pandemic but it will not end because protesters demand it, but by people getting vaccinated.

The Canada Unity group that is the main organizer of the convoy is demanding an end to all COVID-19 restrictions, including vaccine mandates and public health orders, most of which are imposed by provincial governments.

Trudeau says politicians need to be careful about what they are supporting and says anyone in the crowd who is uncomfortable with the racist and hateful behaviour displayed by others needs to be courageous and call it out.

