Trudeau will take the stand at Emergencies Act inquiry

Testimony today from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will cap six weeks of hearings at the Emergencies Act inquiry.

The public inquiry is probing the Trudeau government's decision to invoke emergency powers in response to last winter's weeks-long ``Freedom Convoy'' protests.

Liberal ministers have faced questions about the legal advice the cabinet received before the Emergencies Act was invoked.

But the government has so far refused to waive solicitor-client privilege, which shields confidential advice from becoming public.