Trudeau will take the stand at Emergencies Act inquiry
Testimony today from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will cap six weeks of hearings at the Emergencies Act inquiry.
The public inquiry is probing the Trudeau government's decision to invoke emergency powers in response to last winter's weeks-long ``Freedom Convoy'' protests.
Liberal ministers have faced questions about the legal advice the cabinet received before the Emergencies Act was invoked.
But the government has so far refused to waive solicitor-client privilege, which shields confidential advice from becoming public.
CKTB AM Roundtable - November 25th, 2022
Tim Denis is joined by:
Sarah Pritula - Director, Community Crew
Marty Mako - Commander, Mobile Integrated Health w/ Niagara EMS
