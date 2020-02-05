iHeartRadio
Trump acquitted

CKTB NEWS | Impeachment

 President Trump has been acquitted on both charges by the Republican-led Senate.  

The final vote was 52-48 on abuse of power and 53-47 on obstruction of Congress.  

Trump was impeached by the Democratic-controlled House for abuse of power and obstructing Congress in the investigation of the Ukraine scandal.

 Republicans rejected Democratic demands for witness testimony and documents that have been blocked by the White House.  

The House accused Trump of illegally withholding vital U.S. military aid to Ukraine while pressuring Ukraine to investigate Democrats.  

Republicans called impeachment a partisan charade and argued that Trump's conduct was not impeachable.  
 

