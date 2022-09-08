Trump ally Steve Bannon surrenders to authorities, expected to be charged in border wall scheme
Donald Trump's longtime ally Steve Bannon has surrendered himself to authorities in New York court today.
He's expected to face charges that he duped donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
An earlier federal prosecution on similar charges ended before trial when Trump pardoned Bannon.
In that case, Bannon was accused of pocketing more than $1 million.
Bannon has called the charges ``phony.''
Two other men involved in the wall project have pleaded guilty and a third defendant's trial ended in a mistrial in June after jurors couldn't reach a unanimous verdict.
