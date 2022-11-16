Trump, bruised by midterms, vows to bring down Biden in fresh bid for U.S. president

It's setting up as a right-wing clash of the titans, a battle royal between Republican leviathans in search of the ultimate political prize.



So far, however, only one player has entered the game: Donald Trump.



The former U-S leader declared his intention on Tuesday to seek the 2024 Republican nomination for president, saying he is doing so to ``make America great and glorious again.''



Trump mentioned Canada by name when he cited the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, signed in 2018.



Over his four-year term, Trump appeared uninterested in a constructive relationship with Ottawa.



He frequently complained about access to Canada's dairy market, griped publicly about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and then-foreign affairs minister Chrystia Freeland and left punitive tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum producers in place for months after the U-S-M-C-A was completed.



One politics professor at Carleton University in Ottawa warns a second Trump presidency would be -- quote -- ``a terrible situation for Canada.''



Aaron Ettinger says Canada has enjoyed what he calls a sort of ``benign neglect'' from the Biden administration, and Trump's return to the White House would place uncertainty back at the centre of the North American relationship.



He says that would be bad for Canada, because when access to the American market is uncertain, the Canadian economy suffers.