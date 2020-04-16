Trump considers opening border with Canada

President Trump catching our politicians off guard after musing yesterday he may relax travel restrictions between Canada and the U.S. sooner rather than later.

The ban on non essential travel between the two countries expires April 21st.

The U.S however, tops the world with more than 560,000 active cases of COVID-19, while we have just over 18,000 cases.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister indicated efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus will likely be in place for several more weeks.